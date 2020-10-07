Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Trading Up 7.6%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s share price was up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 6,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 272,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $243.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $216.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Larry Cash acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $33,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,450.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.