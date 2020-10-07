Crowd Machine (CMCT) One Day Volume Hits $37,174.00

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Crowd Machine has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Crowd Machine has a total market cap of $450,982.15 and $37,174.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowd Machine token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, BitForex, Upbit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crowd Machine Profile

Crowd Machine launched on April 1st, 2018. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 tokens. The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Bancor Network, BitForex, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowd Machine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the exchanges listed above.

