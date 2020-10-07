CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up about 1.2% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $32,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 210.0% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCI traded down $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.09. 1,863,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,370. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of 91.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.28.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 84.36%.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.30.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

