CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial reduced its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH accounts for about 1.0% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 78,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 82.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,425,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.30.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.97. 60,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,816. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.28.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

