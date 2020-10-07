Cryptaur Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,776.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $8,776.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Cryptaur Token Profile

CPT is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,910,321,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

