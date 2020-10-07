Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Boosted by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for 1.2% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,748,000 after purchasing an additional 392,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,151,000 after buying an additional 67,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,531,000 after buying an additional 98,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,903,000 after buying an additional 89,948 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,231,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.33.

NYSE:CMI traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.33. 1,142,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,389. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.48. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $220.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.