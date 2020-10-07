Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Cummins were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,748,000 after buying an additional 392,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,151,000 after buying an additional 67,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,531,000 after buying an additional 98,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,903,000 after buying an additional 89,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,231,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.33.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.24. 37,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,604. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $220.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.