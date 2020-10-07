Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) (LON:CBP) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50

Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) (LON:CBP) declared a dividend on Monday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON CBP opened at GBX 215 ($2.81) on Wednesday. Curtis Banks Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 181 ($2.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 372.80 ($4.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $144.64 million and a P/E ratio of 16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 218.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 233.68.

Separately, Peel Hunt upped their price target on Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. It also offers financial, legal, and property valuation services. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

