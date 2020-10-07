CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 40,759 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 22.4% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 99,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 18,214 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. AJO LP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3,245.8% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,370,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $81,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in CVS Health by 17.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 526,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 79,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,685,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,796,988. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

