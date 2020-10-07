CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.64

CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.64 and last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CYBERAGENT INC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment training businesses primarily in Japan. The company offers a range of services, such as Internet TV station, blog, love life, and music distribution; Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

