Daimler’s (DDAIF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DDAIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Daimler stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Daimler has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.54 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.31.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $33.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Daimler had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Research analysts predict that Daimler will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

