Daimler’s (DDAIF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
DDAIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of Daimler stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Daimler has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.54 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.31.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
