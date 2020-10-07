Datamine (DAM) Hits Market Cap of $602,935.51

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Datamine token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001129 BTC on exchanges. Datamine has a market cap of $602,935.51 and $221,963.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00079630 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000961 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00021171 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,042,234 tokens. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Datamine can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

