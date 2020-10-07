Datamine Market Cap Achieves $645,715.47 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, Datamine has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Datamine has a total market cap of $645,715.47 and approximately $272,152.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008351 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00079907 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 271% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00069981 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000296 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00021150 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008394 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,990,264 tokens. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Datamine Token Trading

Datamine can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

