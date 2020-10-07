DeviantCoin (DEV) Price Hits $0.63 on Exchanges

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One DeviantCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00005909 BTC on major exchanges. DeviantCoin has a market capitalization of $18.61 million and $111,196.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qora (QORA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004860 BTC.

DeviantCoin Coin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 29,729,150 coins and its circulating supply is 29,729,149 coins. DeviantCoin’s official website is deviantcoin.io . The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeviantCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeviantCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

