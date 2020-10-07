Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 18.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,288,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,720,000 after buying an additional 357,379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Diageo by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,221,000 after purchasing an additional 187,251 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Diageo by 2.5% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,011,000 after purchasing an additional 305,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Diageo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,211,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $1.94 on Wednesday, reaching $140.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,519. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $171.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DEO shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. AlphaValue upgraded Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

