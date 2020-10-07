DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.63

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 63286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.37.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.