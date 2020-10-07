Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Down 5.4%

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) shares traded down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.03 and last traded at $29.21. 3,596,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 3,408,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.50 to $50.50 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $602,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,340,000 after purchasing an additional 848,568 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 48.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 23,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.