DigitalNote (XDN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,925.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and $7,925.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.46 or 0.01035888 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003244 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000338 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000503 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,081,662,601 coins and its circulating supply is 4,866,421,908 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

