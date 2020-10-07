Dimecoin (DIME) Price Up 66.4% Over Last 7 Days

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 29.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 66.4% higher against the dollar. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.17 million and $1,225.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00026870 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003304 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003987 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000399 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

