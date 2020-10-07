Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Trading Up 8.2%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) were up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.27 and last traded at $35.12. Approximately 9,079,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 16,522,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

