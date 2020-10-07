Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Trading Up 9%

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)’s stock price were up 9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.90. Approximately 2,762,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,526,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GUSH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 42.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 36.0% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

