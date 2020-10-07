Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Trading Up 9%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) were up 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.90. Approximately 2,762,054 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,526,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUSH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,674,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 530.4% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 63,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 53,036 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 1,077.4% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 42,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 167.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $409,000.

