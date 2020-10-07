DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.72. DISH Network posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $27.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,892. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $42.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,413,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,500 shares of company stock worth $8,051,070 over the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth $941,521,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth $124,952,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth $86,228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth $78,112,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth $65,846,000. 43.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.