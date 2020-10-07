DMarket Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.20 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, DMarket has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One DMarket token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Upbit and YoBit. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $7.20 million and $58,043.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00260073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00035896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00083667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.92 or 0.01528700 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00158012 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket was first traded on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.