Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Position Boosted by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Docusign comprises 1.3% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Docusign in the second quarter worth approximately $14,674,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Docusign by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,349 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign in the second quarter worth approximately $147,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Docusign by 89.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 928,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,935,000 after purchasing an additional 438,507 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Docusign by 29.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,027,000 after purchasing an additional 415,974 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Docusign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.76. The company had a trading volume of 112,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,676. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $61.68 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of -199.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.63 and its 200-day moving average is $162.42.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Docusign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.69.

In other Docusign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.35, for a total transaction of $3,215,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $9,454,562.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,853,315.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,898 shares of company stock worth $20,928,130 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.