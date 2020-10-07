Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$52.19 on Wednesday. Dollarama Inc. has a twelve month low of C$34.70 and a twelve month high of C$53.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,861.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$50.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.30.

In related news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.88, for a total value of C$3,843,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,093,868.80. Also, Director John Assaly sold 9,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.87, for a total transaction of C$457,129.98. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,990.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOL. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.89.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

