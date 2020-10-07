Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Argus lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $81.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average of $78.81. The stock has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.36. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

