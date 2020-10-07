Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 1.2% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $4,031,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.89. 44,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,074,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.81. The firm has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 109.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

