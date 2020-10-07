Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) rose 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.62 and last traded at $50.46. Approximately 590,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 517,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.66 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $425,062.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,424.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 88.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

