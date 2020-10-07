DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:D4G) Shares Down 25.3%

DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:D4G)’s stock price was down 25.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 57.50 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.75). Approximately 7,387 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($1.01).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 65.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 65.50.

About DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:D4G)

Downing FOUR VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in qualifying venture capital and non-qualifying structured products, secured loans and fixed income securities investments. Secured loans will be secured on assets held by the investee company.

