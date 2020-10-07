Dragon Option Market Capitalization Achieves $9,958.70 (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Dragon Option token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, ABCC, Hoo and BigONE. Dragon Option has a total market capitalization of $9,958.70 and approximately $129.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded 168.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00260056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00036367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00083735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.39 or 0.01532440 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00157209 BTC.

Dragon Option Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,379,539 tokens. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption . Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hoo, ABCC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

