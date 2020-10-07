Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 137,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,426.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 141,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 132,332 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 90,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BofA Securities raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.25. The stock had a trading volume of 70,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,143. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

