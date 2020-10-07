Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $91.23. The company had a trading volume of 69,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,143. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.10. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BofA Securities upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.