Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) shot up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.53. 2,201,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 4,308,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVAX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $482.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 372.34% and a negative net margin of 386.93%. On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $554,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,379.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

