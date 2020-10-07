Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce $2.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.89 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $11.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.61 billion to $12.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.28 billion to $13.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.31.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.43. 1,252,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.59, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,545,000 after purchasing an additional 803,856 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Ecolab by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,174,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,718,000 after acquiring an additional 612,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,365,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,852,850,000 after acquiring an additional 355,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ecolab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after acquiring an additional 344,404 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,144,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.