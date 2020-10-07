Eden (EDN) Reaches Market Cap of $791,889.74

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Eden has a market cap of $791,889.74 and $29,027.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00259969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00036179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00083803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.27 or 0.01532826 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00157312 BTC.

Eden Token Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

