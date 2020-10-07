Eden Market Cap Achieves $791,889.74 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Eden has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Eden has a total market cap of $791,889.74 and approximately $29,027.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00259969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00036179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00083803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.27 or 0.01532826 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00157312 BTC.

Eden Token Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

