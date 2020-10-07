Edge (DADI) Trading Down 43.6% Over Last 7 Days

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded down 28.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Edge token can now be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Gate.io and FCoin. Edge has a market cap of $2.28 million and $5.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Edge has traded down 43.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020314 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009440 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.62 or 0.04829919 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057486 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00032181 BTC.

Edge Profile

DADI is a token. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edge is edge.network/en . The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, FCoin, HitBTC, KuCoin, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

