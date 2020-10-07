Edge Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $282.00 (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Edge has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $282.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edge token can now be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, FCoin and KuCoin. Over the last seven days, Edge has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.07 or 0.04858309 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057359 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Edge Profile

Edge is a token. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edge’s official website is edge.network/en . Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Gate.io, OKEx, Ethfinex, HitBTC and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

