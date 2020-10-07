Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 39,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 297,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

NYSE:EW traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.41. 58,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,739. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.31. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $87.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $152,167.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,801.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $881,972.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,218.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 400,213 shares of company stock worth $30,837,231. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

