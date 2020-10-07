eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Trading 7.6% Higher

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN)’s share price traded up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.07 and last traded at $14.94. 252,774 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 187,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eGain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $479.71 million, a PE ratio of 70.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.81.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that eGain Corp will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,663.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock worth $441,885 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eGain by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of eGain in the first quarter worth $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eGain in the second quarter worth $389,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 5.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 129,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 349.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 145,486 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

