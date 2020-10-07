eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Down 8.3%

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $84.78 and last traded at $85.55. Approximately 2,035,191 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 958,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.30.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of -0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.11.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. eHealth had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott N. Flanders acquired 50,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,577,000.00. Also, insider Phillip A. Morelock acquired 950 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.29 per share, for a total transaction of $74,375.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,137.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 52,950 shares of company stock worth $3,793,496. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,013,000 after purchasing an additional 617,529 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,747,000 after purchasing an additional 163,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,515,000 after purchasing an additional 94,760 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,050,000 after buying an additional 367,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of eHealth by 1,909.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 725,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,144,000 after buying an additional 689,260 shares during the last quarter.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

