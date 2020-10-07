Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) rose 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.54 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 351,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 405,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $245.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.11. Research analysts forecast that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Jeffrey S. Glenn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

