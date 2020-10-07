Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,685 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,763 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 73,256 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,890 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $5.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.84. 3,752,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,298. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $147.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total value of $113,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,061.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $31,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,167,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,368 shares of company stock valued at $43,619,041. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

