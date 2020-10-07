Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co comprises approximately 1.3% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 79.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.85.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.98. The stock had a trading volume of 154,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,413. The company has a market capitalization of $137.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.17.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,961 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total value of $2,199,352.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,132,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,858,084,615.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,824,402. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

