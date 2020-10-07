Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Stake Lessened by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $33,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 79.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $2,199,352.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,132,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,858,084,615.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,824,402 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.13. 2,397,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,885,413. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.17.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.85.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

