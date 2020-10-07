Ellenbecker Investment Group Acquires 4,197 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,557,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,127 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,832,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,132,000 after acquiring an additional 883,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,692,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,137,000 after acquiring an additional 865,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,871,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.24. 8,247,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,026,947. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

