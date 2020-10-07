Ellenbecker Investment Group Acquires New Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.60.

PG traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $140.70. 4,626,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,494,246. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.70. The firm has a market cap of $347.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $11,133,395.90. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.