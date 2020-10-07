Ellenbecker Investment Group Acquires Shares of 2,591 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.98. 2,362,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,613,603. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.26.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

