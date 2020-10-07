Ellenbecker Investment Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.50. 23,448,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,322,301. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $141.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

